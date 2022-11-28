Eubanks racked up three points (1-1 FG, 1-3 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 14 minutes during Sunday's 111-97 loss to the Nets.

After missing Friday's game with back issues, Eubanks returned Sunday. He made his only shot attempt and is 13-for-13 from the field over his last four appearances. The 25-year-old has played at least 10 minutes in all 19 contests he's appeared in this season and is averaging 6.0 points and 4.3 rebounds for the year.