Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Ejected Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Grant was ejected in the second quarter of Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.
The 31-year-old forward got into an altercation with Pelicans big man Yves Missi, resulting in both players being tossed. Grant will finish with two points (1-3 FG), two rebounds and one assist in eight minutes. His next opportunity to play will come Friday against the Rockets.
