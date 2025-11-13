Grant was ejected in the second quarter of Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.

The 31-year-old forward got into an altercation with Pelicans big man Yves Missi, resulting in both players being tossed. Grant will finish with two points (1-3 FG), two rebounds and one assist in eight minutes. His next opportunity to play will come Friday against the Rockets.