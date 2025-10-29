Trail Blazers' Kris Murray: Downgraded to questionable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Jazz.
Murray wasn't on the initial injury report, but presumably, he woke up under the weather. Murray has seen an average of 21.7 minutes per contest through four games, and if he's unable to play, the Trail Blazers could use a committee approach to soak up his minutes.
