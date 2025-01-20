Murray is questionable for Tuesday's game versus the Heat with a chest contusion.
With Deni Avdija and Jerami Grant healthy again, Murray's minutes have taken a hit. In his most recent outing Sunday against the Bulls, Murray played just 17 minutes with two points, two rebounds, two assists and one block.
