Thybulle (ankle) has been given a questionable designation ahead of Saturday's game versus Denver.

Thybulle is in danger of missing his third straight game and fourth in his last five. More clarity on his final status should come after he tests out his ankle during pregame warmups. If the defensive stud ultimately cannot go, Kris Murray, Dalano Banton and Rayan Rupert are candidates to see a slight increase of minutes.