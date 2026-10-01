Thybulle is battling for a starting spot at training camp, per Trevor Lane of LakersNation.com.

Lane believes Thybulle is the third-best fit in the starting lineup behind Ziaire Williams and Jake LaRavia. Thybulle is primed for a big role as a three-and-D threat for the Lakers, but staying on the court has been an issue in recent years. He's logged just 45 regular-season appearances over the past two seasons and may not be trusted with substantial workloads, but Thybulle has managed to average at least 1.2 steals every year of his career despite never playing at least 26 minutes per game.