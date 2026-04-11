Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Questionable to return Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thybulle is questionable to return to Friday's game against the Clippers due to a right foot issue.
Thybulle logged nine minutes in the first half, chipping in one point (1-2 FT), three steals and two blocks. If he's unable to return in the second half, Kris Murray will likely help pick up the slack.
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