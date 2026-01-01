Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Remains without return timetable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Portland announced Thursday that Thybulle is also dealing with right knee tendinopathy while also ramping up from thumb surgery.
The Trail Blazers aren't yet able to bring a return timetable into focus for Thybulle. That said, it sounds like the forward could be multiple weeks away from being cleared to return to game action.
