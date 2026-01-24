Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Inactive Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Raptors, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Williams will be inactive Friday as part of left knee injury management. In nine January appearances, the big man is averaging 5.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 blocks in 15.8 minutes per contest. With both Williams and Duop Reath (foot) sidelined, Yang Hansen could slot in as Donovan Clingan's backup at center.
