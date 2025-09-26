The Trail Blazers announced Friday that Henderson will resume basketball activities in 4-to-8 weeks after suffering a torn left hamstring, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Henderson sustained the injury during an offseason workout, and the timeline for a return will likely sideline him for the start of the upcoming season. While the 2023 first-rounder is on the shelf, Portland will likely lean on Jrue Holiday and Shaedon Sharpe in the backcourt. A clearer path to minutes in the early going should exist for Rayan Rupert as well.