Henderson recorded 14 points (4-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three assists and two steals across 16 minutes off the bench in Monday's 119-66 preseason win over the London Lions.

Henderson was particularly effective from beyond the arc, knocking down four of his five attempts while tying Toumani Camara for the team lead in scoring. The 22-year-old guard also contributed defensively with two steals and committed just one turnover. His perimeter shooting was an encouraging development, though Portland's crowded backcourt could make consistent playing time difficult to secure. Damian Lillard was rested Monday.