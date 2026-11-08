Henderson notched 13 points (4-10 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block across 24 minutes in Saturday's 125-103 loss to the Spurs.

Henderson struggled from beyond the arc, missing all five three-point attempts, but his five made free throws helped him reach double figures, and he also found a way to leave his mark in each of the five statistical categories. Henderson's inconsistent shooting and modest workload continue to restrict his fantasy reliability, making him a difficult option to trust outside deeper leagues. Since moving to the starting lineup Oct. 31, he's averaging just 9.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists on 25.2 minutes per game.