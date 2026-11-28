Henderson closed with 18 points (6-15 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Friday's 116-94 win over the Warriors.

Henderson set a season high in assists and showed more poise running the second unit. Efficiency is still his biggest issue., as he's shooting just 34.8 percent from the field and 25.9 percent from three this season. With Damian Lillard (calf) and Ja Morant (hamstring) out, he's received a bigger role, although Lillard is expected back in time for Sunday's matchup against the Pelicans.