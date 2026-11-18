Henderson closed Tuesday's 106-105 loss to Minnesota with nine points (4-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, one assist, one block and one steal in 21 minutes.

Henderson continues to struggle with his efficiency, shooting just 30.2 percent from the field over his last five appearances while averaging 9.2 points. The third-year guard has maintained a relatively steady role of approximately 22 minutes per game, but his limited assists and rebounding production have restricted his fantasy value. He remains a low-upside option in most standard formats despite Portland's depleted backcourt.