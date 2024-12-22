Sharpe totaled 25 points (11-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds and one steal in 31 minutes during Saturday's 114-94 loss to the Spurs.

The Trail Blazers looked overmatched throughout the game, but Sharpe still found a way to post a strong stat line, and he led Portland in scoring by posting his second straight game with at least 25 points. That's a tally he's reached just four times this season, however, so fantasy managers shouldn't expect Sharpe to hit these figures often. Still, the former Kentucky alum is having a strong season in his third year in The Association and is averaging a career-high mark in scoring through his first 20 contests with 17.7 points per tilt.