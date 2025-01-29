Sharpe closed Tuesday's 125-112 win over the Bucks with 17 points (6-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals in 31 minutes.

Sharpe had been ice cold prior to Tuesday, so this performance was a step in the right direction. Over his last five games, Sharpe has hit 36.8 percent from the field to go with averages of 11.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.8 three-pointers in 26.7 minutes per game. He could have more touches coming his way if Jerami Grant is forced to miss time with his ankle issue.