Camara (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lakers, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

Camara injured his right foot in the first quarter of Friday's 140-99 loss to the Jazz. He got imaging on his foot after the game, but the results of those tests have yet to be announced. If Camara managed to avoid a serious injury, his next opportunity to play would be Friday against the Spurs. In Camara's absence, Deni Avdija will likely step into the Trail Blazers' starting lineup while Kris Murray and Rayan Rupert will see an uptick in playing time off the bench.