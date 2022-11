Mitchell tallied 11 points (4-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three steals and two assists over 25 minutes Thursday versus the Hustle.

Mitchell saw fewer minutes Thursday than in any previous game, but he ultimately took a season-high six shots and was efficient enough to reach double digits in the scoring column. Mitchell should remain a regular in the Vipers' rotation.