Mitchell logged three points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and 10 rebounds across 28 minutes during the Vipers' 135-116 win over Long Island on Saturday.

TyTy Washington is part of the Vipers again, but his re-addition to their squad has not been affecting Mitchell's spot in the starting lineup. Mitchell continues to make an impact in areas such as grabbing rebounds, as he was the team leader in that category against Long Island. However, he is not expected to be a go-to option while the Vipers continue having players like Washington, Trevor Hudgins and Darius Days playing alongside him.