Mitchell logged seven points (3-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt), 13 rebounds, three assists and one block across 34 minutes during Rio Grande Valley's 125-99 loss to South Bay on Thursday.

Mitchell's 13 rebounds compensated for his inefficient scoring. Mitchell made the same amount of field goals Thursday as he did during his return, but the 25-year-old attempted double the shots without better success.