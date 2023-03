Mitchell logged 21 points (9-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks across 35 minutes during the Vipers' 134-124 win at Birmingham on Sunday.

Since March, Mitchell has replaced Jalen Lecque as part of the Vipers' starting backcourt alongside Trevor Hudgins. But following Mitchell's latest performance Sunday, it is hard to envision they go back to Lecque unless roster moves are necessary.