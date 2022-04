Bey logged 16 points (6-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and a steal across 21 minutes in Tuesday's 145-128 victory over the Delaware Blue Coats in Game 1 of the G League Finals.

Bey came off the bench Tuesday and once again made an impact with a double-double against Delaware. He's averaging 11.9 points and 7.4 rebounds in 22.6 minutes per game this season for the Vipers.