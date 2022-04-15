Bey recorded 10 points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, three steals and a block across 25 minutes in Thursday's 131-114 victory over the Delaware Blue Coats in Game 2 of the G League Finals.

Bey came off the bench and managed a double-double in both games of the G League Finals, helping RGV to its fourth G League Championship. He averaged 11.9 points and 7.4 rebounds in 22.6 minutes per game this season, shooting 49.6 percent from the field and 77.3 percent from the free-throw line.