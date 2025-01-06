Wiggins logged 18 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and one assist over 26 minutes during Sunday's 129-99 loss to the Kings.

Jonathan Kuminga (ankle) is expected to miss significant time, which is good news for fantasy managers who depend on Wiggins for production. Kuminga's absence should open up more scoring opportunities for Wiggins, who's made strides after a brief slump at the end of the month. Next to Draymond Green, Wiggins is Golden State's best defender, and he was able to curb some of Sacramento's production by harassing DeMar DeRozan throughout the game.