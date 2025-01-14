Wiggins finished with 20 points (6-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 35 minutes during Monday's 104-101 loss to Toronto.

Making his return from a two-game absence to attend to a personal matter, Wiggins looked amped up for a game in his hometown, as the Canadian scored 20-plus points for only the second time in his last eight appearances. While he's struggled to maintain a consistent level of production over the last month or so, Wiggins extended his streak of games with at least one three-pointer to 24 on Monday, a stretch dating back to Nov. 15.