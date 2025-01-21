Wiggins registered four points (1-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one block and one steal in 24 minutes during Monday's 125-85 loss to the Celtics.

Wiggins had a nightmare showing from the field, but it was an off night for pretty much the entire team. Wiggins was coming off an impressive three game-stretch with 25.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 3.3 three-pointers, so his fantasy managers can just chalk this up as an off night.