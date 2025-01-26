Wiggins produced 20 points (9-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Saturday's 118-108 loss to the Lakers.

Due to Stephen Curry's shooting struggles, Wiggins had to embrace a bigger role on offense, and the veteran forward ended up being the only Golden State player to reach the 20-point mark in this loss. Wiggins has scored at least 20 points in five of his last seven appearances, averaging 20.1 points per game and shooting 42.6 percent from the floor in that span.