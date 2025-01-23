Wiggins accumulated 25 points (8-20 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 123-117 loss to the Kings.

Wiggins was held to a mere four points in the 40-point loss to the Celtics on Monday, but he bounced back admirably and led the Warriors in scoring in this one. That subpar outing against the Celtics was a bump on the road and nothing more for Wiggins, who has surpassed the 20-point mark in four of his last five games. The veteran is averaging 18.9 points per game since the beginning of January.