Wiggins had 24 points (9-17 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, three assists and four steals across 36 minutes during Saturday's 121-113 victory over the Grizzlies.

Wiggins tallied a season-high four steals Saturday, also pacing the Warriors with 24 points on a night when top scoring option Stephen Curry (knee) was unavailable. Wiggins continues to contribute across the board for Golden State, averaging 13.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists. 1.2 blocks, 0.8 steals and 1.7 threes over his last six games.