Podziemski ended Tuesday's 114-103 win over the Jazz with 20 points (5-12 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal over 32 minutes.

Stephen Curry (knee) missed this game, but could be back for Wednesday's game against the Thunder. Podziemski and Dennis Schroder soaked up most of his usage, combining for 43 points in the win. Podziemski has been far from reliable this season, but he's trending up with averages of 15.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 3.0 three-pointers over his last three games.