Hield had six points (3-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds, one block and two steals in 11 minutes during Monday's 120-107 win over the Nets.

Hield continues to play a muted role, having now logged no more than 15 minutes in six straight games, two of which he failed to see the court. While expectations were relatively low coming into the season, Hield has been even worse, averaging just 7.5 points and 1.4 three-pointers in 17.6 minutes per game through 31 appearances. Sitting well outside the top 250 in standard leagues, it appears as though Hield's days of being a fantasy asset are now well behind him.