Hield produced 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 23 minutes during Monday's 135-112 victory over the Heat.

It's unclear how Steve Kerr will proceed without Jimmy Butler (knee), but Hield's minutes will probably jump somewhat. He's often served as a backcourt replacement, but his sharpshooting skills can also come in handy at the wing. He'll likely be a prime pivot along with De'Anthony Melton (knee) as the Warriors try to stay relevant in the Western Conference.