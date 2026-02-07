Hield (recently traded) is available for Saturday's game against the Hornets.

Hield and Jonathan Kuminga (knee) were traded by the Warriors on Wednesday in exchange for Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles). With the trade finalized, Hield is ready to make his debut for the Hawks, though he'll be competing with fellow veterans CJ McCollum and Gabe Vincent for minutes off the bench behind backcourt starters Dyson Daniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker. Hield averaged 11.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.1 threes and 1.0 steals over 20.3 minutes per game over his last nine games with Golden State.