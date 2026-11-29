Hield ended Saturday's 108-107 victory over the Pacers with 19 points (7-15 FG, 5-11 3Pt), six rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal across 32 minutes.

Hield continued his stellar streak of play since entering the Bulls' starting lineup. The dimes marked a season high while the scoring was his second-most across 17 appearances. Hield tallied his third block of the year and extended his streak of games with at least two made three-pointers to nine. Over the last four contests, all starts for Hield, he's averaging 19.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 4.8 triples in 31.4 minutes. Chicago is 3-1 over that stretch, winning three in a row.