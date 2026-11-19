Hield recorded 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and one steal over 19 minutes during Wednesday's 137-107 win over Brooklyn.

Hield has connected on multiple three-pointers in four consecutive appearances, providing dependable perimeter production despite fluctuating scoring totals. However, he's logged fewer than 20 minutes in consecutive games, and his limited contributions outside scoring restrict his fantasy ceiling. He remains primarily a three-point specialist in deeper category leagues