Hield produced 15 points (4-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, two steals and an assist in 19 minutes off the bench during Sunday's preseason loss to the Nuggets.

The veteran wing was picked up from the Hornets at the end of September to provide some experience, and a moveable contract, to the Bulls' second unit, but while he's with Chicago, Hield's long-range shooting will help spread the floor for young building blocks like Matas Buzelis and Caleb Wilson. Hield's coming off a disappointing 2025-26 campaign split between Atlanta and Golden State, but prior to last season he hadn't shot below 36.6 percent from three-point range or averaged fewer than 2.2 treys in any of the prior eight seasons.