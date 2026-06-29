Hawks' Buddy Hield: Has salary fully guaranteed

Hield had his $9.66 million salary for the 2026-27 season fully guaranteed by the Hawks on Sunday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Hield began the 2025-26 campaign in Golden State before being traded to Atlanta ahead of the deadline. In seven regular-season games with the Hawks, he averaged a career-low 5.1 points, 1.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists across 7.3 minutes while shooting 41.2 percent from deep. It's unknown what the future holds for Hield, but he will remain in Atlanta for now. However, there is always a chance other teams in need of a reliable shooter will come calling at some point moving ahead.