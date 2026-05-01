Hield supplied five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and two rebounds over nine minutes during Thursday's 140-89 loss to the Knicks in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

With the Hawks getting blown out of this contest, Hield was able to make his second appearance of the postseason. Following his move from Golden State, Hield wasn't able to carve out a role in Atlanta. He appeared in just seven regular-season contests for an average of 7.3 minutes per game. The veteran is under contract for two more seasons, though the second year is a player option.