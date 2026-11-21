Hield accumulated 15 points (5-10 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and four rebounds across 23 minutes during Friday's 98-94 loss to the Wizards.

Hield provided Chicago with valuable perimeter shooting despite playing just 23 minutes. His offensive role remains heavily concentrated on outside shooting, as nine of his 10 field-goal attempts came from beyond the arc. That specialization gives him value for fantasy managers seeking three-pointers, but the limited playing time and lack of assists or defensive production make his overall contributions difficult to predict. Hield remains a streaming consideration in deeper leagues rather than a dependable option across multiple categories.