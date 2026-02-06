site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: hawks-buddy-hield-questionable-for-saturday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Hawks' Buddy Hield: Questionable for Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Hield (recently traded) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Hornets.
With Wednesday's trade still pending, Hield is uncertain for his Hawks debut Saturday. If the veteran sharpshooter is out, Zaccharie Risacher and Corey Kispert should both see a considerable workload.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Kirien Sprecher
• 5 min read