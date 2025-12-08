Warriors' De'Anthony Melton: Posts two steals in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Melton closed Sunday's 123-91 win over the Bulls with 13 points (4-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), one rebound, one assist and two steals over 17 minutes.
Melton looked great in his second game of the season, bringing tough energy on defense, and he wasn't shy about getting up his shot. Melton spent time operating as the Warriors' primary playmaker in the second unit, so it looks like he'll have a sizable role with the Warriors, who've been playing without Stephen Curry (quadriceps).
