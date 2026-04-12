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Melton will start Sunday's game against the Clippers, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.

Melton came off the bench during Friday's game against the Kings, but he will return to a starting role Sunday. Across his last five starts, Melton holds averages of 6.8 points, 3.4 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 23.6 minutes per contest.

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