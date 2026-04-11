Melton won't start Friday's game against the Kings, Kenzo Fukuda of ClutchPoints.com reports.

The Warriors will go with Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Gui Santos, Draymond Green and Kristaps Porzingis in the starting five, pushing Melton to the second unit for the first time since Feb. 3. He has averaged 11.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals in 21.3 minutes per game across 24 appearances off the bench this season.