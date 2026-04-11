Warriors' De'Anthony Melton: Not starting Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Melton won't start Friday's game against the Kings, Kenzo Fukuda of ClutchPoints.com reports.
The Warriors will go with Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Gui Santos, Draymond Green and Kristaps Porzingis in the starting five, pushing Melton to the second unit for the first time since Feb. 3. He has averaged 11.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals in 21.3 minutes per game across 24 appearances off the bench this season.
More News
-
Warriors' De'Anthony Melton: Pops for game-high 21 in win•
-
Warriors' De'Anthony Melton: Remaining in starting lineup•
-
Warriors' De'Anthony Melton: Cleared to play Thursday•
-
Warriors' De'Anthony Melton: Listed as questionable•
-
Warriors' De'Anthony Melton: Won't go Wednesday•
-
Warriors' De'Anthony Melton: Available versus Denver•