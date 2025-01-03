Schroder ended Thursday's 139-105 victory over Philadelphia with 15 points (5-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, six assists and two steals over 25 minutes.

It was a solid scoring night for Schroder, who also handed out his most assists since joining the Warriors. Over eight games with his new team, the veteran guard is averaging 9.9 points, 4.1 assists, 2.3 rebounds. 0.6 steals and 1.3 threes in 27.6 minutes, a far cry from what his figures were in Brooklyn to start the season. Schroder is still acclimating to his new surroundings in Golden State as more of a secondary option alongside Stephen Curry in the backcourt, so fantasy managers should continue to exercise patience moving ahead.