Green was ejected early in the first quarter of Wednesday's game against in Orlando, Cody Taylor of USA Today reports.
Green picked up a technical after his teammate Stephen Curry was called for a foul, and received another during the subsequent timeout. This will mark Green's first ejection since he returned from a 16-game suspension. While he is sidelined, some combination of Gary Payton, Andrew Wiggins and Dario Saric are candidates to absorb his minutes.
