Santos is questionable for Monday's game against the Nuggets due to left knee tendinitis.

Santos exited Saturday's 131-122 loss to the Suns with an undisclosed injury and did not return, and the questionable tag ahead of Monday's game is an issue for a Warriors team that doesn't have a lot of depth at forward at the moment. If Santos can't play Monday, and knowing that Jimmy Butler (knee) and Moses Moody (knee) remain out, Georges Niang and Gary Payton could be in line to see expanded roles versus Denver.