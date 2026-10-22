Santos finished with 12 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and a steal across 25 minutes in Wednesday's 127-105 loss to the Lakers.

Santos opened the season in a starting role and provided respectable scoring and rebounding, but he did little in other categories in a game that was completely out of the Warriors' reach by the end of the third quarter. Santos should continue to see consistent minutes early in the season due to the absence of several players, including Jimmy Butler (knee), Moses Moody (knee), and Kristaps Porzingis (illness). However, his offensive involvement could remain inconsistent, and his fantasy ceiling may be limited unless he increases his defensive production or secures a larger role as the season progresses.