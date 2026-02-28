The Warriors signed Santos to a three-year, $15 million contract extension Saturday.

Santos is in the midst of a career year with the Warriors, so this news comes as no surprise. Across 48 regular-season games, he's averaging 6.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 16.0 minutes per contest. He's been hot over his last 12 outings, posting averages of 15.0 points on 58.9 percent shooting from the field during that stretch.