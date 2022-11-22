Wiseman recorded 15 points (7-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 11 rebounds, two blocks and one steal during Monday's win over Salt Lake City.
Wiseman tallied his second straight double-double with Santa Cruz. The Memphis product has averaged 17.0 points and 11.0 rebounds in the G League this year.
