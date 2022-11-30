Wiseman added 14 points (5-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one block during Saturday's loss to Stockton.
This was Wiseman's third double-double in the G League across six total appearances. The Memphis product has averaged 15.0 points and 9.6 rebounds with Santa Cruz.
More News
-
Warriors' James Wiseman: Second straight double-double•
-
Warriors' James Wiseman: Headed to G League•
-
Warriors' James Wiseman: Outside of rotation•
-
Warriors' James Wiseman: Fourth-year option picked up•
-
Warriors' James Wiseman: Second straight double-digit outing•
-
Warriors' James Wiseman: Heading back to bench Friday•